B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to report sales of $510.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the highest is $516.10 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $505.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after buying an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $5,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

