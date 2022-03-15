BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,163.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BHP Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

