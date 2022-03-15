BHPCoin Hits Market Cap of $17.86 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $771,048.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

