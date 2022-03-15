BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $145,211.88

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $145,211.88 and approximately $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

