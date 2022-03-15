BIDR Achieves Market Cap of $15.79 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $52.98 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

