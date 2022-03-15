Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

