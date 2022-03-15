Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 6.2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

