Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.40

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 3577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The company has a market cap of C$33.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.34.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.