BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 32,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.
NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 3,185,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $72.20.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC
– Get Rating
) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.
BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $626,880.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $687,680.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00.
BIGC stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC
– Get Rating
) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $29,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.