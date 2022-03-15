BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,451. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

