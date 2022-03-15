BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 4.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 14,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 23,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BiomX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the third quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

