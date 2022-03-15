Bismuth (BIS) Hits Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 101.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $323.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003558 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002570 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

