Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 65.9% This Week

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 74.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $15,370.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00244422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00264402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00125544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032355 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,723,945 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.