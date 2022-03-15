bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $214,663.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

