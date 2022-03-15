Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

