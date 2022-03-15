Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $639,940.98

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $639,940.98 and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.