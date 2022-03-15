Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 0% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.80 or 0.00073332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $504.40 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00347738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.