BitcoinZ Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $105,195.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00350019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,954,946,151 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

