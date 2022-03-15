Bitgesell Price Tops $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgesell has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Bitgesell has a total market capitalization of $608,010.68 and $5,854.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Bitgesell’s total supply is 15,428,601 coins and its circulating supply is 15,172,116 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell . Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca

