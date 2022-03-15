Bitradio Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $63,266.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002321 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00364100 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

