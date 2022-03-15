Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 62,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 169,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

