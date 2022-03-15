Bitzeny 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $30,013.42 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.15 or 0.00272461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001213 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

