Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.79 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

