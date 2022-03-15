BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BERI traded down GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116.50 ($1.51). 1,753,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £142.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.30 ($1.82).

