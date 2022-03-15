BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:BGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 85,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,971. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
