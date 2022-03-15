Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $364,044 over the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
