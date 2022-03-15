BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BKN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.