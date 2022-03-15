BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BKN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.