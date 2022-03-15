BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 28.5% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,025. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

