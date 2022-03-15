BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.11

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 156752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.