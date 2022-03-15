BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.11

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 156752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
