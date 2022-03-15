BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.