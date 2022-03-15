BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
