Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 51,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.