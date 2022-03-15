Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 49,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.