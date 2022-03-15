Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:BSL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 49,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,616. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.