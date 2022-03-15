Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE:BGB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. 89,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGB. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 204,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the period.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.