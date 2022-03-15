Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BXSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 294,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

