Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.