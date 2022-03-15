BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

BLink (BLINK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $54.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLink has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00035277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00104410 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

