Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $30.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $542,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 21.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

