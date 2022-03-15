Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) recently:

3/1/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00.

2/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/18/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/26/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 10,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 105,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

