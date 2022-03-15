BlueCoin (BLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $444,215.82

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $444,215.82 and $57.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00242893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.01079061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

