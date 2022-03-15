BlueCoin Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (BLU)

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 111.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. BlueCoin has a market cap of $473,312.51 and approximately $61.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One BlueCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00239074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00893978 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

