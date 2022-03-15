BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.4%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.55. 162,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 192,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

