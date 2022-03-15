BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.3%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$19.51 and last traded at C$19.63. Approximately 159,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 249,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.91.

