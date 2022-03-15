BMO Capital Markets Lowers Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Price Target to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

TSE IVQ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.