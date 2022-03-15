BMO Capital Markets Lowers Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Price Target to C$2.00

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.
TSE IVQ traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.97. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.
Invesque Company Profile
