BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AKT.A stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.38. 79,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,339. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

