BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AKT.A stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.38. 79,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,339. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

