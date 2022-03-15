BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Market Perform

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.67.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.07. The company had a trading volume of 817,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. The stock has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$34.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

