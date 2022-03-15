BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to Market Perform

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.67.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.07. The company had a trading volume of 817,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. The stock has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$34.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

