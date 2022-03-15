BNP Paribas Upgrades Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) to Buy

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.