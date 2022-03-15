BNP Paribas Upgrades Stelco (TSE:STLC) to Buy

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.35.

STLC traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.03. The company had a trading volume of 228,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

