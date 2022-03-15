BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 887.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 119.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

