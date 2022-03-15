BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.71 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $152,968.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,396.27 or 0.99924580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00068924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,695 coins and its circulating supply is 893,907 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

