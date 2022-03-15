Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

